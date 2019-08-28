The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on Wednesday received another batch of 153 stranded Nigerians from Libya, Concise News report.

The Director-General of NEMA, Mustapha Maihajja, represented by Slaku Lugard, an official of the agency, received the returnees at the early hour on Wednesday morning in Lagos.

Maihajja said that the Nigerians arrived in the Cargo Wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, at about 3:45 a.m.

According to him, they were brought by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) and the European Union on the platform of the Assisted Voluntary Returnees (AVR) Programme.

He added that the returnees comprised 59 female adults, four female children, and seven female infants as well as 78 adult males, three male children, and two male infants.

He advised Nigerian youths to be wary of overseas love advances from strangers, noting that this was now one of the tactics being used by human traffickers to lure them outside the country.

He said the traffickers were now contacting ladies via social media apps, especially Facebook and WhatsApp, and making fake marriage proposals to them, to deceive them into traveling outside Nigeria.

He cited a particular case when a lady sought advice about a man who simply called himself Ali, who claimed to be living in Sudan.

“Upon critical observation, the code number of the caller indicated that it belongs to Libyan code, and the man that makes video calls was an Arab; but he was not making statements for the lady to hear him.

“It was understood that the man cannot communicate in English, but someone behind the scene was responsible for chatting with the lady.”

He, therefore, advised young Nigerians planning to leave the country to make use of the Migrant Resource Centres, jointly set up by the government and the IOM, to know more about their destination countries.

