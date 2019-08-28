50 years after graduation, a 69-year-old pensioner Thanapat Anakesri has shot dead one Suthat Kosayamat over intimidation allegations while they were in school.

The incident occured when the duo attended the school’s reunion party in Ang Thong, central Thailand.

While the group sat down to enjoy wine, a buffet of Thai food and ice cream, former navy officer Thanapat confronted his former tormentor and accused him of bullying him when they were sixteen.

But Suthat, a tailor, said he could not remember there being a problem between the pair, after which Thanapat demanded an apology but did not get any.

Thanapat then reportedly brought out a handgun with which he shot his former classmate before fleeing the room.

Speaking with the police, the organiser of the event, Tuean Klakang, said the alleged killer had complained in the past about the school bullying but said he did not believe it was such a serious issue.

Tuean told local media: “Thanapat would get drunk then often talk about how angry he was about being bullied by Suthat. He never forgot about it. But as these things happened such a long time ago, I would never have imagined that he would have killed his friend like this. We are all shocked by it.”

Suthat was given a traditional Buddhist funeral on Monday, August 26. Devastated friends and relatives paid tribute to the “caring and kind” man.

Thanapat has been on the run, but police are searching for him, who they believe is living in a neighbouring province in Thailand.