The Governor of Yobe State, Maimala Buni, on Tuesday approved the sum of N365,586,246.45 for the payment of accumulated pension arrears and gratuities of 279 local government retirees.

Concise News understands that the Director-General for Press Affairs to the Governor, Abdullahi Bego, disclosed this in a statement.

He said, “Of the 279 beneficiaries, 71 are deceased and their benefits, amounting to N110, 830, 156.75, will be handed over to their next of kin through the probate division of the State High Court, while the sum of N254, 756, 089.70 will be electronically paid directly to the remaining 208 living retirees.

“Some may recall that on July 4th, 2019, Governor Buni had approved the sum of N228, 914, 250.19 for the payment of the benefits of another batch of l98 local government retirees.”

He assured that the payment of the benefits of local government retirees will remain a continuous exercise as the Verification and Payments Committee under the Auditor-General for Local Governments continues with its assignment.