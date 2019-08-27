What Sowore Said About planning To Topple Buhari's Govt

Omoyele Sowore, the convener of the #RevolutionNow has faulted claim by the Department of State Services (DSS) that he planned to topple the government of President Mohammadu Burahi with his planned protest.

The former presidential candidate, whom the DSS has held after it got a court order to detain him for 45 days in the first instance, categorically denied plotting to topple the government.

He said that his action was directed at expressing his displeasure with the current state of affairs in the country.

Sowore, who cited instances where the DSS had accused many prominent Nigerians, including President Buhari of engaging in treasonable acts for participating in street protest, denied receiving funds from any external sources as claimed by the DSS.

Sowore’s reaction to the allegation is contained in a document filed before the Federal High Court, Abuja by his lawyer, Abubakar Mashal.

The document was filed on Tuesday in response to an earlier application by the DSS, claiming among others that Sowore plotted to topple the government.

He said: “President Muhammadu Buhari and other leaders of the ruling party had led street protests in the past which the Applicant/Respondent claimed were planned to overthrow the federal government.

“President Muhammadu Buhari led protest marches after each consecutive loss of the presidential elections won by Messrs Olusegun Obasanjo, Yar’adua and Goodluck Jonathan of the PDP in 2003, 2004 and 2014 but was neither arrested nor charged for planning to overthrow the government.

“The respondent/applicant (Sowore) is not a coup plotter like the military officers who toppled elected governments in Nigeria in January 1966 and December 1983 and who were never arrested and prosecuted by the Federal government.

“Based on the misleading advice of the applicant/respondent (DSS), any political leader who criticized the federal government has always been accused of engaging in sabotage, treason, treasonable felony or terrorism.

“He (Sowore) did not plan a coup with anyone but he mobilised the Nigerian people including students and youths, workers, market women and other oppressed people to influence the federal government, the 36 state governments and 774 local governments to address the crises of corruption, maladministration, mismanagement of the economy and insecurity.

“The present administration had promised to create one million jobs per annum, build one million houses per annum, end epileptic supply of electricity, end corruption and impunity and restructure the country, end insecurity and manage the economy in the interest of the Nigerian people.

“Apart from failing to address these problems, the Muhammadu Buhari administration has compounded them in a manner that majority of Nigerians are frustrated.

“Aside the myriads of challenges noted above, insecurity has increased to the extent that thousands of people have been killed by terrorists, kidnappers, armed robbers, armed herders, armed soldiers and armed policemen without any hope in sight.”

Meanwhile, both the hearing of the application by Sowore, challenging his detention and that of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (INM) also known as Shiite Movement have been scheduled for Wednesday.

Justice Evelyn Maha, sitting in Court 11 is expected to hear both cases.