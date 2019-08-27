Nigerian Afro-fusion star, Damini Ogulu better known as Burna Boy has been named the most stylish Nigerian artist by American fashion and lifestyle magazine, Vogue.

Concise News understands that this follows his stylish looks in his recent music video effort ‘Pull up’

Since the beginning of the year, the singer has not seized to impress his fans and has in no doubt carved a niche for himself with his stylish looks, thereby making a significant record.

The unique and identifiable style of Burna Boy who was styled by his sister Ronami Ogulu caught the eyes of Vogue who has now named him the most stylish Nigerian artist.

According to vogue, “The Nigerian singer-songwriter whose swift rise to ubiquity in the music world has also made him a bona fide fashion plate. Not only can he pull off neon yellow zebra-print pants onstage, he’s also deeply committed to fashion in a broader sense, recently hosting a dinner in New York City where he donned a bright blue suit topped with his signature bucket hat; in this case a black nylon number from the recently relaunched Prada Linea Rossa line.”

Talking about Burna’s looks in the video, Vogue writes, “The summery clip, directed by Meji Alabi, finds Burna Boy donning two different garments cut from the same bright yellow cloth: the first, a jumpsuit that he wears with a pair of futuristic sunglasses; the second, a sequined button-down and black leather pants.

“Even though Burna Boy’s wardrobe is as kaleidoscopic and eye-catching as ever, the crew of model friends he rides around with throughout the video are also doing their best to steal the style spotlight. Aweng Chuol, Camille Munn, NyaLuak Leth, and Chanel Taylor each bring their own outstanding ’fits, from a bright red leather bucket hat and trench combination, to bold denim corsets, to asymmetric jumpsuits. Burna Boy’s style might be singular, but he clearly knows when to step back and let others shine, too.”