Vessel Loaded With Over 100 Persons Capsizes In Calabar

A vessel loaded with over 100 persons onboard has capsized on the high sea in Calabar, the Cross River State capital, Concise News reports.

It was learned that the vessel left the Terminal C of the Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA) operated by Shoreline Logistics in Calabar before the incident occurred on the high sea on the way to Cameroon on Monday.

It was reliably gathered the boat left Calabar around 4 pm, and the incident happened around 6 pm.

A source at the terminal who pleaded anonymity told Vanguard said the boat left from here and was on the way to Cameroon and had over 100 persons on board.

The source said: “On the way to Cameroon it capsized on the high sea. We cannot confirm anything at this moment for now but that is what happened,”

At the terminal in the morning, people were heard talking about the incident in whispers.

An affected merchant who also pleaded anonymity said he had some cargo he was transporting was lost.

“From what we heard, the boat sank capsized on the high sea and even some passengers may be missing.

“The ship, as usual, was overloaded and that is what has been happening The Federal Government should do more to ensure the safety of the passengers and the safety of the ship and the cargo.

“This is not the first time this is happening. The government should do more about safety,” he said.