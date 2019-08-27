Vector Shoots 'Oja' (Video)

A-list Nigerian rapper Vector has released a brand new single titled “Oja” (Drugs & Friends), Concise News reports.

The song sends out a stern warning to those abusing drugs in this creative video.

This new single is from his forthcoming project “Vibes Before Teslim”

See video:

A few weeks ago, he was in the news to have a released a song in anticipation of same project which he titled “Women and Sex.”

The multi-award singer came through with captivating audio and video for the single which surrounded its theme about the love of women for sex.

Sometimes ago, speaking about internet fraud which is popularly called Yahoo Yahoo, Vector, said that the high rate of fraud amongst youth should be blamed on the country’s standard of living.

The “Adura” singer said that the harsh living conditions in the country has made a lot of youths in the country to see fraud as a route of escape and means of survival.

According to Vector, the Federal Government needs to play its role in such a way that the youths can make better and informed choices in the interview at age.

“The youths need to adopt good mentors, rather than those who will lure them into fraudulent activities. The Internet age should afford the youths an opportunity to make better and informed choices.

“But the Federal Government must play its own role also. I see an advocacy group like Street Voices as a forum to lend their voices to critical issues affecting the youth and the Nigerian society as a whole,” he tweeted

Vector whose real name Olanrewaju Ogunmefun is a Nigerian rapper, singer, songwriter, actor, and philosopher.

He has released three studio albums, including State of Surprise and The Second Coming.

In anticipation of his second studio album, he released a mixtape titled Bar Racks.