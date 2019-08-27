Transfer: Why Real Madrid Want Neymar - Club Legend

Real Madrid icon Pedja Mijatovic has said Neymar will be instrumental to the club’s quest to win the Champions League, Concise News understands.

The Brazilian forward is being touted by the Spanish giants as well as Barcelona.

Speaking about the move, Mijatovic urged Neymar to join the Spanish capital city club instead of his former side Barcelona.

“I would love to see Neymar at Real Madrid. Because he’s one of my favourite players,” Mijatovic told Goal.

“I am sure he will bring to Real Madrid qualities that the team doesn’t have. And it would certainly help them to be a serious contender, not only to compete with Barca and Atletico in [La] Liga but also to aim for the Champions League title.

“Yes, he must come to Madrid.”

Meanwhile, Concise News had reported that Barcelona will offer Ousmane Dembele as a makeweight in an attempt to convince Paris Saint-Germain to sell Neymar.

Barca have already seen two bids turned down for Neymar, who left the club for France in a world record €222million transfer in 2017.

PSG rejected a first offer which included Philippe Coutinho, Ivan Rakitic and €80m.

The Ligue 1 champions also turned down their request to take him on loan this season, ahead of a permanent move next summer, in a deal which would have been worth around €190m.

With less than two weeks to go before the transfer window closes on September 2, Barca are against the clock to come up with an offer which suits PSG.