Nigerian forward Aloy Iheanacho has joined German club Hertha Walheim in the Bundesliga II from Ingolstadt forward, Concise News understands.

Concise News learned that the team said Iheanacho is part of 11 new players signed up by the club to boost their squad in the 2019/2020 season after 13 players left.

The player who was born in Nigeria but equally has German citizenship had been on the books of Ingolstadt since three years.

He was an unused substitute in a Bundesliga match between Ingolstadt and VfB Stuttgart in March 2016.

Iheanacho started his career in Germany with the youth team of TSV 1860 Rosenheim, before teaming up with FC Ingolstadt 04 in the summer of 2010.