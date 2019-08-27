Afro-fusion singer burna boy‘s girlfriend Stefflon Don has debunked rumors of their relationship hitting the rock, Concise News reports.

Earlier, there were speculations about the Nigerian star, dumping his girlfriend for actress Princess Shyngle, after Burna boy and the actress were spotted in an outlet in Lagos.

Nigerian Instagram blog, Instablog9ja, had quoted an inside source saying “Burnaboy has fully returned to actress Shyngle, who he started dating in 2018 and never really left, despite his affair with Stef.”

“We also obtained some videos of the singer and the actress catching fun together in Lagos. Also obtain was their recent FaceTime session where they were reminiscing.”

Reacting to the speculations, Stefflon took to her Instastory to deny the rumors, on the claim that the videos seen were old.

She wrote ” old old videos, please let it rest, we are good here, thanks”