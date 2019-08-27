The Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, has signed an agreement with the United Nations (UN) agencies, Concise News understands.

Tambuwal pledged increased governmental collaborations with UN agencies on enhancing peoples’ lives and environmental development in the state.

Concise News learned that Tambuwal made the commitment when he signed an agreement for “Spotlight Initiative’’, a UN project to eliminate violence against women and girls on Monday in Sokoto, NAN reports.

Tambuwal said that his administration, since inception, had prioritized education in recognition of its status on facilitating empowerment where it declared a state of emergency in the sector.

He stressed that the efforts yielded positive impacts on enrollment, retention, and completion as well as on infrastructural development.

According to him, more subsidies, incentives and other support are provided to encourage small scale and large scale farmers across the state.

He called for separation between the office of Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and the Minister of Justice, observing that AGF office should be disassociated from politics.

In a simliar vein, the UN Secretary Representative in Nigeria and Coordinator of Spotlight Initiative, Edward Kallon, said that the initiative ”is a global, multi-year partnership between the European Union and the United Nations (UN) to eliminate all forms of violence against women and girls by 2030.

He said ”It is the world’s largest targeted effort to end all forms of violence against women and girls.

”The initiative is so named as it brings focused attention to this issue, moving it into the spotlight and placing it at the center of efforts to achieve gender equality and women’s empowerment.

“In line with the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, the initiative will fully integrate the principle of leaving no one behind.

“Gender equality and women’s and girls’ empowerment are at the heart of the 2030 agenda for Sustainable Development and crucial to its achievement.”

Kallon congratulated Tambuwal for his re-election, stressing that his past records of achievement as Speaker in the House of Representatives had demonstrated his commitment to service.

The event, held in the state, was attended by the representative of Sultan of Sokoto, Galadiman Gari, Alhaji Aminu Attahiru, Speaker Sokoto House of Assembly, Aminu Acida, commissioners and Head of UN agencies.