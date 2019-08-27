Serie A: Lukaku Scores On Inter Milan Debut

Antonio Conte’s first game in charge at Internazionale ended in 4-0 bashing of Lecce, with Romelu Lukaku also scoring on his debut for the Milan club.

It was Lukaku’s first competitive appearance since his £74m move from Manchester United in Inter’s opening game, at San Siro.

Marcelo Brozovic and Stefano Sensi put the hosts in control in the first half and Antonio Candreva completed the scoring with a long-range strike after Diego Farias was dismissed for the visitors.

Lecce, back in the top flight after a seven-year absence, made a bright start, forcing Brozovic into an acrobatic clearance and then Milan Skriniar to clear away Gianluca Lapadula’s effort with Samir Handanovic beaten.

But Inter quickly began playing the fast-paced football associated with Conte and Lautaro Martínez hit the crossbar with a free header from a Candreva cross.

Brozovic opened the scoring after 21 minutes when he curled the ball into the top corner from 25 yards. Sensi doubled Inter’s lead three minutes later, skipping past two challenges and drilling into the bottom corner from the edge of the box.

Lukaku added the third after an hour, firing in after Gabriel could only parry Martínez’s shot from 18 yards. Substitute Farias was shown a straight red with 14 minutes left for a tackle from behind and Candreva added a fourth six minutes from time.