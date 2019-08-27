Inter Milan’s record signing, Romelu Lukaku is happy with his current form for the Italian side after bagging a goal on Monday, Concise News reports.

This news medium understands that Lukaku scored as his team bashed Lecce 4-0 in a Serie A encounter.

The Belgian, Stefano Sensi, Marcelo Brozovic and Antonio Candreva netted a goal each to hand Antonio Conte’s men all three points against Lecce.

While speaking after the match, the former Manchester United man expressed happiness with his energy levels during the tie.

“I’m happy with today’s win. Interforce force. I’m happy with today’s victory!! Interforce force,” Lukaku posted on Twitter alongside pictures of himself with his teammates celebrating.

On his part, manager Antonio Conte said the 26-year-old has entered “the Interworld with great humility.

According to him, “he is ready to work for the team. There was a spark, but now we must become dynamite.”

Hazard Hails Belgian Teammate

Concise News had reported that Real Madrid Eden Hazard star described Lukaku as a “fantastic striker.”

Hazard said this while reacting to the striker’s move from Manchester United to Inter Milan.

The Belgium international joined the Serie A giants in a five-year deal for £73million.

Hazard, also a Belgium international, believes that the former Chelsea and Everton star will succeed at Inter Milan.

“Romelu is a fantastic striker, a bomber who knows how to adapt to all the conditions of the game,” he told Corriere della Serra.

“Everyone plays better with him in the team.”