Lagos state governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has said his government is set to end delays in the issuance of building plan approvals.

He said this was aimed at ending illegal developments in the state.

Concise News understands that Sanwo-Olu made this known in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako, on Tuesday.

He said that there was a need to ensure the harmonious development of the physical environment of Lagos State.

Salako spoke during a working visit to the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), the Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Agency (LASPPA) and the Lagos State Urban Renewal Agency (LASURA).

The commissioner was accompanied by the Special Adviser on Urban Development, Kabir Abdullahi, and the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, Foluso Dipe.

The Commissioner noted that factors causing delays in issuing building plan approvals would be examined thoroughly, with a view to easing the process.

”We are determined to streamline the process and enhance inter-agency collaboration where necessary to eliminate delays in issuing building plan approvals,” he said.

”Bottlenecks create unnecessary backlogs and encourage illegal developments.”

Salako also said that it had become incumbent upon officers in the Ministry to deliver effective and efficient service to the people in the most expedient manner since their services directly impacted on the well being of the people.

He urged staff of the ministry to support government’s initiatives and be true ambassadors of the Lagos State Government in words and deeds.

The Commissioner said that as professionals involved in regulating the built environment, the staff played a critical role in the harmonious development of the physical environment of Lagos State.

Salami said that he had set to work in earnest and would leave no stone unturned to actualize the mandate of the present administration in the built environment sector.

He urged Lagosians to cooperate with the government by sharing its vision of building rights.

The Commissioner urged enforcement officers to always endeavour to monitor the process of building from the infant stage, as this would help developers build right and save Lagosians from the agony of demolitions and building collapse.

Also speaking at the tour, the Special Adviser on Urban Development, Kabir Abdullahi, acknowledged efforts of LASURA on slum upgrade.

Abdullahi urged the agency to produce iconic designs for Lagos as the state was known for its excellence.