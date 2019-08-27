One Dead, Many Injured As Dangote, BRT Buses Involved In Fatal Accident
The accident scene (Photo Courtesy: Elombah)

One person has been confirmed dead and many seriously injured as a fully-loaded Dangote truck collided with a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) vehicle in Lagos on Tuesday morning.

Concise News understands that the Dangote truck reportedly skidded off the main carriageway to clash into the bus on the special BRT lane, according to the Lagos State Traffic Management Agency (LASTMA).

The accident happened in Majidun Awori along Ikorodu road.

Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, director-general of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), who disclosed this in a statement, said all the occupants of the bus sustained injuries and that an investigation would be conducted on the incident.

“On getting to the scene of incident, a Dangote truck fully loaded with cement had a brake failure and had a head-on collision with a Primero blue Mass Transit bus with registration number LSR-228XS conveying 40 seated and 20 standing passengers, he said.

“All passengers on board suffered various degrees of injuries with one female passenger losing her life and the driver suffered severe life threatening injuries with his leg totally decapitated. The combined efforts of the Agency’s Assets/Medical Unit are on ground working alongside LNSC, Nigeria Police, FRSC and LASTMA to ease vehicular movement and ensure a swift recovery of the accident truck. Recovery operation ongoing.’’

Earlier, LASTMA tweeted about the incident on its official handle.

 