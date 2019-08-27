One person has been confirmed dead and many seriously injured as a fully-loaded Dangote truck collided with a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) vehicle in Lagos on Tuesday morning.

Concise News understands that the Dangote truck reportedly skidded off the main carriageway to clash into the bus on the special BRT lane, according to the Lagos State Traffic Management Agency (LASTMA).

The accident happened in Majidun Awori along Ikorodu road.

Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, director-general of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), who disclosed this in a statement, said all the occupants of the bus sustained injuries and that an investigation would be conducted on the incident.

“On getting to the scene of incident, a Dangote truck fully loaded with cement had a brake failure and had a head-on collision with a Primero blue Mass Transit bus with registration number LSR-228XS conveying 40 seated and 20 standing passengers, he said.

“All passengers on board suffered various degrees of injuries with one female passenger losing her life and the driver suffered severe life threatening injuries with his leg totally decapitated. The combined efforts of the Agency’s Assets/Medical Unit are on ground working alongside LNSC, Nigeria Police, FRSC and LASTMA to ease vehicular movement and ensure a swift recovery of the accident truck. Recovery operation ongoing.’’

Earlier, LASTMA tweeted about the incident on its official handle.

There is an accident between a BRT bus and a truck after the BRT office inw Mile12 causing heavy backlog to Majidun .

Very good movement after the impediment inw Odogun down to Mile12 and Ketu axis. Just a bit slow approaching IkosiRd jxn.@TrafficChiefNG @Gidi_Traffic — LASTMA (@followlastma) August 27, 2019

[10.08am] #Ikorodu #lastmareports

A fatal accident involving a loaded trailer going inw Ikorodu that skidded off the main carriageway to collide with a high capacity bus on the BRT corridor. @TrafficChiefNG @Gidi_Traffic @trafficbutter @lagostelevision @lagostraffic961 pic.twitter.com/feUxQsvqGR — LASTMA (@followlastma) August 27, 2019

[10.28am]

The evacuation process has started. Traffic backlog has extended to Oja b/stop for those coming from Ikorodu. The backlog is at Asolo for those going into Ikorodu.@TrafficChiefNG @Gidi_Traffic @trafficbutter @lagostelevision @lagostraffic961 pic.twitter.com/NnRlaBBqG5 — LASTMA (@followlastma) August 27, 2019

[12.01pm]

The removal of the trailer is in progress. Traffic is still busy from Ogolonto due to onlookers while it is now calm on the RJ inw Ikorodu.

Please be patient.@TrafficChiefNG @Gidi_Traffic @trafficbutter @lagostelevision @lagostraffic961 pic.twitter.com/NX1YvzIZQ5 — LASTMA (@followlastma) August 27, 2019