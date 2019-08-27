Welcome to the Concise News roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today, Tuesday, August 27th, 2019.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council (OYC) has alleged that politicians within and outside the country, especially a northern presidential candidate are the ones sponsoring the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). The OYC as well claimed that IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu’s popularity soared because of President Muhammadu Buhari’s poor handling of the economy, which exposed the citizenry to acute hardship.

The presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in 2019 Atiku Abubakar said he gave N50m to the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library as a donation. In a press statement on Monday, Atiku said he was not the only person that make donations to the Library.

Japanese, clad in Nigerian attire, on Monday welcomed President Muhammadu Buhari to Japan for the 7th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD7). The arrival of Buhari in the Asian country was confirmed in a tweet by the Nigerian Presidency.

The Presidency has vowed to be ruthless with members of the banned Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) if they attack President Muhammadu Buhari in Tokyo, Japan, Concise News reports. Concise News understands that the leader of the pro-Biafra group, Nnamdi Kanu, had over the weekend ordered his members to attack Buhari.

The Chief Medical Director (CMD) of Irrua specialist teaching hospital in Irrua, Edo State, Dr Sylvanus Okogbenin has reportedly been kidnapped by unknown gunmen. The attackers were said to have ambushed Dr Okogbenin’s vehicle at the Ramat park area of Benin City, the state capital.

The presidency has denied reports that members of the banned Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) attacked President Muhammadu Buhari in Japan. Concise News reports that there have been stories flying around social media that members of the pro-Biafra group harrassed Buhari while in Japan.

Beneficiaries of the N-Power scheme have called on Afolabi Imoukhuede to ensure the speedy payment of allowances following his reappointment, Concise News reports. This online news medium understands that in a letter signed by the secretary to the government of the federation Boss Mustapha, the Edo-born Imoukhuede was directed to continue overseeing the “implementation and expansion of the N-Power Youth Job Creation Programme of the Federal Government across the Federation and all other matters relating to the National Job Creation programmes of President Buhari’s administration.”

The 77 Nigerians accused to have committed fraud in the US by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) have been condemned by the Nigerian embassy in Washington DC. Concise News last Thursday reported that the FBI released full details and identities of 80 suspected fraudsters, with many being Nigerians, arrested in the United States.

Winner of Big Brother Africa season 5, Uti Nwachukwu has through social media rooted for Mercy as the winner of “Pepper Dem” edition of BBNaija. He reacted to the high vote of the Abuja-based Nigerian after she was put up for possible eviction, insisting she’s the one to beat.

Blessing Okagbare was disqualified on Monday in Rabat at the 12th African Games after a false start in the women’s 100 metres semi-finals heat 1. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that she was disqualified for beating the gun at the starting block.

