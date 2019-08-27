N-Power: Warm Messages Continue To Trickle In For Scheme's Helsman
Afolabi Imoukhuede, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Job Creation (N-Power Scheme) Photo: LASG

Following the re-appointment of Afolabi Imoukhuede as the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the Nigerian President on Job Creation and Youth Employment, congratulatory messages have continue to trickle in for the Edo-born N-Power helmsman.

Concise News reports that the scheme, through its official Twitter handle on Monday wished the technocrat well and described him as ‘a man at the forefront of the N-Power programme‘.

The goodwill messages keep pouring.

Nigeria’s official social investment Twitter account were not exempted as they felicitated with Imoukhuede.

Volunteers and non-volunteers alike have some nice words for the professional accountant.

 

Meanwhile, this online news medium can confirm that aside the re-appointment of Imoukhuede, Maryam Uwais was also re-appointed as Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Social Investment Programmes, while Barrister Ismael Ahmed was as well reappointed as Senior Special Assistant on Social Investment Programmes.

There is a new appointment for Mohammed Brimah as he is named Special Assistant on Job Creation.