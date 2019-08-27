Following the re-appointment of Afolabi Imoukhuede as the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the Nigerian President on Job Creation and Youth Employment, congratulatory messages have continue to trickle in for the Edo-born N-Power helmsman.

Concise News reports that the scheme, through its official Twitter handle on Monday wished the technocrat well and described him as ‘a man at the forefront of the N-Power programme‘.

The goodwill messages keep pouring.

Nigeria’s official social investment Twitter account were not exempted as they felicitated with Imoukhuede.

Congratulations as well, to Afolabi Imoukhuede @fola37, and Mrs Abimbola Adesanmi on their re-appointments as Senior Special Assistants on Job Creation and @npower_ng, and on the School Feeding Programme @NHGSFP, respectively pic.twitter.com/P1dZeth1yv — Social Investment – NGR (@NSIP_NG) August 26, 2019

Volunteers and non-volunteers alike have some nice words for the professional accountant.

@fola37 REAPPOINTMENT OF MR AFOLABI IMOUKHUEDE AS SSA ON JOB CREATION; ANOTHER CHANNCE TO RENDER SERVICE TO HUMANITY. By Kolade Joseph. On behalf of fellow volunteers, congratulations on your well deserved reappointmenthttps://t.co/LkOKQZJCr1@npower_ng @BuhariPirates@MBuhari. — Kolade (@koladegospel) August 21, 2019

@npower_ng Congratulations to you Mr Afolabi Imoukhuede on ur latest appointment by Mr President M. Buhari. Good work begets more work, u did well last time and more work required of u. May God continue to give u the necessary wisdom to move npower to its next level. Congrats. pic.twitter.com/dLNjrzDgRX — FREEMAN DANIEL UCHE (@uche_freeman) August 21, 2019

Congratulations to our big boss Afolabi Imoukhuede Senior Special Assistant To The Ng President On Job Creation on his reappointment. @npower volunteer — olarotimi (@omoolaayodeji) August 21, 2019

Congratulations boss — Anny Brain (@AnnyBrain) August 26, 2019

Bravo d possibility thinker more appointment and promotion — Samuel Edet (@SamuelE36175228) August 26, 2019

@congratulations sir,you worth to be celebrated. — Akeem Aliu (@ayofakeem) August 27, 2019

Wow… Congratulations Boss — Shantel peter (@ShantelPeter) August 26, 2019

Congrats Papi😅, we gon celebrate💃 — @TEEJAY (@TEEJAY22691058) August 26, 2019

Meanwhile, this online news medium can confirm that aside the re-appointment of Imoukhuede, Maryam Uwais was also re-appointed as Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Social Investment Programmes, while Barrister Ismael Ahmed was as well reappointed as Senior Special Assistant on Social Investment Programmes.

Congratulations to Mohammed Brimah on his appointment as Special Assistant to the President on Job Creation.#NPowerNG pic.twitter.com/wAJo2E1IES — N-Power (@npower_ng) August 26, 2019

There is a new appointment for Mohammed Brimah as he is named Special Assistant on Job Creation.