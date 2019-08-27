Nigerians continue to ask when a new registration portal to cater for new N-Power intake will be opened.

Concise News reports that nationals are eager for a new N-Power job opening and they are always asking on the cyber space when the Federal Government of Nigeria will take fresh applications.

The programme, which Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said last year will become Africa’s largest post-tertiary job scheme is sought-after. This, due to the unemployment challenge in the continent’s most populous nation.

Checks by this online news medium revealed that the there is a general air of expectancy among the populace as the Nigerian government assures the scheme will be expanded to accommodate hundreds of beneficiaries in the next phase.

See some comments below:

The N-Power programme was introduced in 2016 as part of President Muhammadu Buhari’s National Social Investment Programme (N-SIP), aimed at curbing the incessant increase of unemployment and poverty in the country.

The programme volunteers are paid N30,000 monthly as stipends and given tablet computers to aid further learning.

It has five components, which are N-Teach, N-Tax, N-Health, N-Agro, and N-Build.

According to data from the National Social Investment Office (NSIO), as of August 2018, an estimated 500,000 graduates volunteer in N-Teach, N-Tax, N-Health, and N-Agro which are designed for graduates; about 26,000 non-graduates in the N-Build, which consist of automobile, hospitality and technology categories are currently being trained in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The government in 2016 budgeted N500 billion for the SIP. However, as of May 16, only about N41 billion had been expended on the four programmes with the N-Power gulping N26 billion.

Out of the N-SIP components, the N-Teach sub-component is the most popular, due to a large number of youth deployed to teach in public schools.