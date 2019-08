N-Power: FG Empowers 11, 000 Graduates With N8.94bn

The Federal Government under the N-Power programme has empowered more than 11, 000 graduates in Plateau State with N8.94 billion, Concise News reports.

According to the Executive Assistant to Gov. Simon Lalong on Social Investment Program (SIP), Dr Sumaye Hamza Tuesday disclosed this in her opening remarks at a 4-Day Sensitisation Workshop organised for N-Agro beneficiaries in Plateau.

She said the amount did not include N-power Build where skills were provided as well as start-up tools and monthly stipends to over 900 youths.

According to her, some of the components of the NSIP initiated by President Muhammudu Buhari administration and supported by Gov. Lalong include: Job creation, Home grown school feeding, Conditional Cash Transfer and Enterprise Empowerment Programme.

“Government is committed to ensuring that the citizens of Nigeria are supported to boost Agricultural activities and subsequently get out of poverty.

“This is the more reason why the programme seeks to also boost productivity especially amongst the marginalised and vulnerable women and youths.

“It also aims at stimulating economic activities, creates jobs, improve livelihood and reduce inequality and gender stability in communities.

“The more than 11, 000 N-Power graduates in Plateau are benefiting in the area of NTech, NHealth and NAgro right from inception from the N8.94 billion injected by the government in the state.’’

The focal person tasked the 200 participants of the workshop to be attentive, idealistic and focused to launch themselves into self-reliance and be employers of labour.

She also urged the participants to emulate the conveyor of the workshop, Mr Badi Emmanuel of GIZ Nigeria, whom she described as a “motivator and role model” to be committed, determined and focused beneficiaries.

Earlier, Emmanuel, the workshop conveyor, said that the workshop was to sensitise the N-power Volunteers Start-ups under GIZ designated to Green Innovation centers for food and Agricultural sector.

“This workshop is to ginger you, therefore, you should endeavour to share your experiences with each other to be equipped in self-economic decision making and understand the context of start-ups,’’ he said.