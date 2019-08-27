The Federal Government Social Intervention Programme (NSIP) has congratulated Afolabi Imoukhuede following his reappointment as head of N-Power, Concise News reports.

Concise News understands that Afolabi Imoukhuede was last week reappointed as Senior Special Assistants on Job Creation and N-Power.

NSIP in a statement on its handle, also congratulated Abimbola Adesanmi on her appointment as leader of the National Home Grown School Feed Programme (NHGSFP).

“Congratulations as well, to Afolabi Imoukhuede and Mrs Abimbola Adesanmi on their re-appointments as Senior Special Assistants on Job Creation and Npower and on the School Feeding Programme (NHGSFP) respectively,” the statement read.

Beneficiaries’ Fate Hanging In Balance

The fate of the 2016 Batch A beneficiaries of the N-Power scheme hangs in the balance as the handlers have not made a decision about their continued stay, Concise News reports.

This online news medium understands that the N-Power of 2016 Batch were the first set of people to get enrolled in the scheme.

They were contracted for a two-year period and was supposed to exit the scheme but the government told them to continue. In a statement earlier this month, the Federal Government has said it has fixed no date for the exit of the 2016 Batch A of the N-Power scheme, Concise News understands.

There were insinuations in some quarters that the first set of the N-Power beneficiaries will be sacked in August.

However, the Communications Manager, National Social Investment Office (NSIO) Justice Bibiye said no date has been fixed for the exit of the N-Power volunteers.

He, therefore, urged beneficiaries to disregard reports on social media about the planned exit date.

“Consequently, the federal government is already in talks with state governments and the private sector to solicit support for permanent engagement of the N-Power beneficiaries, who by virtue of their exposure to the work environment in the last two years have now garnered the needed experience to effectively operate in the industry,” he added.

He further noted that the government will help the beneficiaries with a sustainable stream of income when they exit the programme.

But weeks after he made the statement, some beneficiaries of the scheme are yet to know when they will finally exit.