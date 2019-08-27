The fate of the 2016 Batch A beneficiaries of the N-Power scheme hangs in the balance as the handlers have not made a decision about their continued stay, Concise News reports.

This online news medium understands that the N-Power of 2016 Batch were the first set of people to get enrolled in the scheme.

They were contracted for a two-year period and was supposed to exit the scheme but the government told them to continue.

In a statement earlier this month, the Federal Government has said it has fixed no date for the exit of the 2016 Batch A of the N-Power scheme, Concise News understands.

There were insinuations in some quarters that the first set of the N-Power beneficiaries will be sacked in August.

However, the Communications Manager, National Social Investment Office (NSIO) Justice Bibiye said no date has been fixed for the exit of the N-Power volunteers.

He, therefore, urged beneficiaries to disregard reports on social media about the planned exit date.

“Consequently, the federal government is already in talks with state governments and the private sector to solicit support for permanent engagement of the N-Power beneficiaries, who by virtue of their exposure to the work environment in the last two years have now garnered the needed experience to effectively operate in the industry,” he added.

He further noted that the government will help the beneficiaries with a sustainable stream of income when they exit the programme.

But weeks after he made the statement, some beneficiaries of the scheme are yet to know when they will finally exit.

Some of them who stormed the N-Power social media handle, called on the government to enroll them on a permanent role as seen below:

Congratulations to u sir,

We ‘re taping from your blessings ..

As we hope to be absorbed in2 MDAs — okwuchukwu egwuatu (@okwuchukwuegwu1) August 26, 2019

Congratulations big boss🙏 more blessings ahead.

Please, reappoint 2016 batch also.

Thanks so much — Oladapo jamal oluwatobiloba (@OladapoJamal) August 27, 2019

Congratulations Sir for a work well done. We plead you serve better and work towards our permanent employment — Chiglorious (@Chiglorious2) August 26, 2019

Congratulations on your reappointment sir,welcome to your next level! Wishing you more wisdom.

Anxiously waiting for the fulfilment of the next level for 2016 corp. — Ahmed Zainab Labake (@Ayetty_Labake) August 26, 2019