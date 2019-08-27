A federal high court judge, Justice Idrissa Saleh, who was declared missing has been found by the Nigerian Police Force, Concise News reports.

Information has it that the judge had gone missing since on Saturday, August 24, amidst fears that he has been kidnapped.

A public official close to Saleh had told Premium Times that the judge was ill and had left his Abuja hospital room after early morning Islamic prayers on the same day.

He has not been seen since then amidst fears by associates that he has been kidnapped.

Confirming the incident, the Abuja police commissioner, Bala Ciroma, said that the judge has been missing since Saturday.

He said the Police could not call it a case of kidnap for now and that an investigation was ongoing.

However, The FCT Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Anjuguri Manza, disclosed to Channels Television on Tuesday, August 27, that he has been found.

According to him, the Judge was found around Nyanya, a suburb of Abuja and has been taken to the hospital for treatment.