A federal high court judge Justice Idrissa Saleh, declared missing, has been found by the Nigerian police, Concise News reports.

The judge had gone missing since Saturday, August 24, with fears he had been kidnapped.

A public official close to Saleh had told Premium Times that the judge was ill and had left his Abuja hospital room after early morning Islamic prayers on the same day.

Confirming the incident, the Abuja police commissioner, Bala Ciroma, said that the judge had been missing since Saturday.

He said the Police could not call it a case of kidnap for now and that investigation was ongoing.

However, The FCT Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Anjuguri Manza, disclosed to Channels Television on Tuesday that he had been found.

According to him, the Judge was found around Nyanya, a suburb of Abuja, and has been taken to a hospital for treatment.