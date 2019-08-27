The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has said that the Federal Government will start the payment of the new minimum wage from September.

Concise News understands that President Muhammadu Buhari signed the Minimum Wage Bill into law on April 8 but payment has not started.

However, the Chairman of the Ekiti State Chapter of the NLC Kolapo Olatunde on Monday, revealing that payment of the new wage would begin next month.

Olatunde said this in Ado-Ekiti on Monday when he told NAN that “I speak to you as the right source that nothing will stop the implementation of the N30, 000 minimum wage next month.

“Government will pay the new minimum wage in the first week of September.

“After the National Executive Council meeting of the NLC in Kano, we have streamlined everything that can cause any further delay of the payment.

“Now, we are waiting for the outcome.”

He added that the consequential adjustment raised by labour, to properly harmonise payment of the new wage had delayed the payment.

According to him, the payment could start from early week of September, adding that the reappointed Minister of Labour and Employment Chris Ngige, had taken it as his priority to ensure that the minimum wage issue was resolved.