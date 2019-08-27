Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson has expressed her undying love for her husband Prince Okojie, as they celebrate their 8th wedding anniversary, Concise News reports.

Mercy and prince got married in 2011 and are blessed with two beautiful daughters and a son.

Taking to her Instagram handle to celebrate their love on Tuesday August 27, the actress with an hour glass figure shared lovely photos and videos with captivating captions.

She wrote “@princeodiokojie , How do I tell you about the pain I go through when you are upset with me or when you are not around me?It all makes no sense once you are not a part of it…..”

“Your fragrance fills my every breath plus I cant live without you and there is no doubt about it…. You give me solace and you upset me sometimes but you are mine for sure….no doubt.. ..I have no reason to live without you and that’s a choice…my choice….I love you and hey ” even if you get upset,always tap me way you do when no one is watching. I like it…..”

“Happy 8yrs Annniversary Babe…Love you with everything i am…. You compliment me so well….Obulu Abba….Oseme ….Omi ojie…. Please Lord, its 8yrs…make many more years come to pass…Eternity would be perfect…..”