Man Utd News: Club Facing Anxious Wait Over Scan Results For Injured Key Duo

Manchester United are anxious to know the scan results for two key players – Luke Shaw and Anthony Martial, who both picked up an injury in the shock loss to Crystal Palace at the weekend.

Concise News reports that fears are growing at the club that defender Shaw could be out for at least a month with an hamstring injury suffered against Roy Hodgson’s side.

He was substituted off in the first half.

Martial was seen limping when departing Old Trafford after the game on Saturday and should the Frenchman have sustained a serious injury, it may affect Alexis Sanchez’s proposed loan switch to Italy, with Ole Gunnar Solskjær needing him for his forward line that did not bother to bolster the department following the departure of Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan.

Although, the Norwegian tactician played down concerns over Martial and Shaw after the game, saying: “We’ll have to wait and see. Hopefully they won’t be too bad and maybe we can have them training during the week,” the coaching crew is desperate to know the scan outcome.

If Shaw is ruled out Solskjaer is most likely going to turn to club captain Ashley Young to fill in.

Diogo Dalot can play left-back but he too is out injured.

United also have Matteo Darmian and Marcos Rojo who can play in the position, but both normally are not the main alternatives.

The 20-time Premier League champions – currently fifth on the log – next face Southampton at St Mary’s on Saturday.