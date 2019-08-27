Good day, and welcome to the latest Taraba State online news headlines update for today, Tuesday, August 27th, 2019, on Concise News.

Renewed Tiv-Jukun Crises Claim 300 Houses In Taraba State

Over 300 houses have been set on fire following renewed clashes between the Jukun and the Tiv in Taraba State, Concise News reports.

This news medium gathered that some suspected Jukun militants attacked a Tiv village – Tor-Damsa, in Donga local government area – in the early hours of Saturday.

The development, according to some eyewitnesses, made thousands of persons homeless.

A resident of the affected community Terkuma Tsetim was quoted by Idoma Voice as claiming that the attackers who were up to 500, wore military uniform.

In his reaction to the recent attack, a Tiv activist in Taraba state Stephen Butu, called for calm, cautioning against reprisals by his people.

He urged the Tiv to support Governor Darius Ishaku in tackling the age-long crisis between the two ethnic groups.

Concise News understands that the Tiv-Jukun crises have led to the loss of properties worth billions of naira.

2019 Election: Taraba Governor Ishaku Reacts To ‘Giving Wadume N6m’

Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State has denied giving notorious kidnap kingpin, Hamisu Bala, better known as Wadume, Six Million Naira during the 2019 governorship election.

Concise News had reported that Wadume alleged that he defrauded some politicians, including the governor of Taraba state, who allegedly gave him N6 million.

However, the governor in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Bala Dan-Abu, says he was never a victim of Wadume’s duplicity and never lost money to his antics.

He urged the general public to discard and disregard Wadume’s confessions on the alleged defrauding, and only see them as the rantings of a drowning criminal.

According to the statement, governor Ishaku has never met the kidnap suspect and would not even recognise him if they were to meet.

