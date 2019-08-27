Welcome to the latest N-Power news headlines update for today, Tuesday, August 27th, 2019, on Concise News.

Beneficiaries of the N-Power scheme have called on Afolabi Imoukhuede to ensure the speedy payment of allowances following his reappointment, Concise News reports.

This online news medium understands that in a letter signed by the secretary to the government of the federation Boss Mustapha, the Edo-born Imoukhuede was directed to continue overseeing the “implementation and expansion of the N-Power Youth Job Creation Programme of the Federal Government across the Federation and all other matters relating to the National Job Creation programmes of President Buhari’s administration.”

The scheme did not give a statement on the delay with many beneficiaries accusing its handlers of bias against Muslims who celebrated Sallah during that period.

2. What N-Power Said About Reappointment Of Handler

The Federal Government’s empowerment scheme N-Power has congratulated Afolabi Imoukhuede on his reappointment as Senior Special Assistant to the President on Job Creation, Concise News reports.

While reacting to the development, N-Power took to its Twitter handle to write: “And finally, Congratulations to a man we all know who has been at the forefront of N-Power, Mr. Afolabi Imoukhuede on his reappointment as Senior Special Assistant to the President on Job Creation.”

3. N-Power Gives ‘Very Important’ Instruction To Beneficiaries

The Official Twitter account of N-Power on Monday asked N-Creative beneficiaries who just completed training to get on the SLACK application immediately and check their SMS and e-mails regularly, Concise News reports.

Recall this online news medium reported that N-Creative beneficiaries started their training on Friday, the 5th of July.

Rundown

The N-Power Creative programme which was announced in October 2018, will train and develop 5,000 young creative talents.

The strategy is to put Nigeria’s creative industry on the global radar as exporters of world-class services and content.

Training will last 3 months, made up of 1-month in-class and a 2-month hands-on group project, across selected Nigerian cities.

The participants will be trained and certified in one of the following courses: Animation | Graphic Design | Post-production | Script Writing

At the end of the training, some participants will get local and international internship opportunities while others will be linked to job and market opportunities.

In addition, all participants will receive computing devices that will ensure that they master their skills during and after the training.

