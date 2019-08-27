Good day, and welcome to the Concise News compilation of the latest Kogi State news online headlines for today, August 27th 2019.

Kogi Election: Court Upholds APC’s Decision To Hold Indirect Primary

A Federal High Court in Abuja has affirmed the decision of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to conduct indirect primary for the forthcoming November 16, 2019 governorship election in Kogi State.

The judge, Justice Taiwo Taiwo, on Monday, upheld the preliminary objections filed by the APC to challenge the suit, in ruling that the suit had been caught by the statute of limitation.

Justice Taiwo also dismissed two suits filed by some APC members in Kogi, challenging the party’s choice of mode of primary to be adopted for selecting a candidate for November 16 poll. Read more here.

Kogi Primary: APC Committee Approves Bello, 3 Others

Kogi State Screening Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has approved Gov. Yahaya Bello and three other aspirants for the primary of the party.

Concise News understands that the primary election of the party in the state will be holding on Thursday, Aug. 29.

The committee approved the four aspirants out of the 16 aspirants that have indicated interests in participating in the state governorship election on Nov. 16.

The committee announced the approval in a report issued in Abuja on Monday at the end of the screening exercise. Read more here.

Kogi Election: Akpoti Joins Battle To Challenge Yahaya Bello

Natasha Akpoti, who unsuccessfully ran for Kogi Central in the 2019 general election, has joined the Kogi governorship race, Concise News understands.

Akpoti had earlier this year accused Governor Yahaya Bello of plotting to kill her.

Also, she has a case at the tribunal over her Senatorial election in February and took to her Facebook page to declare her interest for the governorship seat.

“Sir Ahmadu Bello encouraged girl-child education for rapid development of Nigeria,” she wrote.

“53 years after his death, Nigeria shall have Natasha H. Akpoti as it’s first elected female governor poised to charge our country’s industrialization for jobs and wealth creation.

May the labor of our heroes past never be in vain so our country can rebuild a new glory through Natasha’s innovative leadership in Kogi state.

“Smile Kogi Smile … God is in control.” Read more here.

