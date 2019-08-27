Good day and welcome to the latest Biafra online world news for today August 27th, 2019 on the Concise News website.

1. Biafra: Members Of Nnamdi Kanu’s IPOB Attack Buhari In Japan?

The presidency has denied reports that members of the banned Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) attacked President Muhammadu Buhari in Japan.

Concise News reports that there have been stories flying around social media that members of the pro-Biafra group harassed

Buhari while in Japan.

However, a statement by Buhari’s media aide Femi Adesina, urged Nigerians to regard such stories as fake.

2. Biafra: PDP Knocks IPOB Leader Nnamdi Kanu

The leader of the banned Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu is a coward, according to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Concise News understands that the leader of the pro-Biafra group had threatened to attack some governors of the South East.

Kanu’s IPOB members had attacked a former Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu during a New Yam festival event in Germany.

But the PDP in a statement by its Chairman in Ebonyi State Onyekachi Nwebonyi on Monday, berated Kanu for threatening to attack governors of the South East.

The Ebonyi State chapter of the PDP in the statement, described the IPOB leader as being desperate.

3. Biafra: Protesting IPOB Members Storm Japan For Buhari (Photos)

Members of the banned Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) have assembled in Japan in protest as President Muhammadu Buhari visits the country, Concise News reports.

This news medium understands that Buhari is expected in Japan for the the Seventh Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD7).

“President Buhari will deliver Nigeria’s Statement during Plenary Session Three in which he will appraise Nigeria-Japan relations and takeaways from TICAD6,” Buhari’s media aide Femi Adesina had said.

The event is billed for August 28th to 30th in Japan’s Yokohama with Buhari expected to return to Nigeria on the 31st.

Members of the pro-Biafra group were instructed by their leader Nnamdi Kanu to ensure that Buhari is molested during his visit to the Asian nation.

4. Biafra: Ohanaeze Youths Reveal How IPOB Is Funded

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council (OYC) has alleged that politicians within and outside the country, especially a northern presidential candidate are the ones sponsoring the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The OYC as well claimed that IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu’s popularity soared because of President Muhammadu Buhari’s poor handling of the economy, which exposed the citizenry to acute hardship.

According to the Igbo youth body, Kanu had seen the lapses in Buhari’s handling of the country’s affairs and decided to capitalise on it.

It claimed that the development had given the IPOB the leeway to attack, without remorse, the country’s leadership.

