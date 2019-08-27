Ahmed Attah, the Kogi East Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, has said that delegates of Igala extraction would vote massively for Governor Yahaya Bello in the party’s primary election because he has “empowered several Igala sons and daughters.”

Concise News understands that political gladiators, including governor Bello, are heating up the race for the highest office in the state ahead of the November 16 governorship poll.

The Igala, the most populous tribe in Kogi, control eight of the 21 local government areas that make up the Confluence State.

And speaking ahead of the APC primary, scheduled for Thursday, August 29, Attah said that all the delegates from the zone had resolved to vote massively for the incumbent governor.

The Kogi State Screening Committee of the APC had, on Monday, cleared Bello and three other aspirants for Thursday’s primary.

The committee approved the four aspirants out of the 16 that had indicated interest in running for the governorship election.

Speaking on Bello’s chances, Attah insisted that the reelection bid of Bello would be a walkover because of the level of support he said the governor was enjoying.

He stated this after the party’s stakeholder’s meeting in Lokoja, noting that Bello, a candidate from Kogi Central, had remained a detribalised leader.

“If Yahaya Bello could come second in 2015 while he was not in power, he will come out victorious with intimidating margin in the election having empowered several Igala sons and daughters,” he said on Monday.

“This election is not between Yahaya Bello and the many candidates from Igala land, it is between the masses and the elites who have been pushed out from milking the state, those who want to still bring their family members into the payroll and those who are not happy that the younger ones have taken over politics in the state.

“From all indications, from everything I have seen because we call regularly, we are very scientific, we don’t guess in the dark, Bello will win because the support is massive and very real among delegates.”