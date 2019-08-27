Natasha Akpoti, who unsuccessfully ran for Kogi Central in the 2019 general election, has joined the Kogi governorship race, Concise News understands.

Akpoti had earlier this year accused Governor Yahaya Bello of plotting to kill her.

Also, she has a case at the tribunal over her Senatorial election in February and took to her Facebook page to declare her interest for the governorship seat.

“Sir Ahmadu Bello encouraged girl-child education for rapid development of Nigeria,” she wrote.

“53 years after his death, Nigeria shall have Natasha H. Akpoti as it’s first elected female governor poised to charge our country’s industrialization for jobs & wealth creation.

May the labor of our heroes past never be in vain so our country can rebuild a new glory through Natasha’s innovative leadership in Kogi state.

“Smile Kogi Smile … God is in control.”

She would be running on the platform of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) for the election billed for November 16.

Meanwhile, the Kogi State Screening Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has approved Gov. Yahaya Bello and three other aspirants for the primary of the party.

Concise News understands that the primary election of the party in the state would hold on Thursday, Aug. 29.

The committee approved the four aspirants out of the 16 aspirants that have indicated interests in participating in the state governorship election on Nov. 16.

The committee announced the approval in a report issued in Abuja on Monday at the end of the screening exercise.

According to the committee, other aspirants approved are Abubakar Bashir, Ekele Aishat Blessing and Rep. Hassan Abdullahi.

The 13 male aspirants bought expression of interest and nomination forms at N22.5 million each, while three female aspirants purchased it at N11.25 million each.

Report has it that the total income realised from the sale of forms was about N327 million.

According to the report, Mohammed Seidu was not cleared because he paraded two dates of birth.

The report said that there was also discrepancy in the date of birth of Usman Oyibe Jibrin.

Other aspirants, according to the report, were not cleared due to the following reasons: Mustapha Mona Audu: invalid nomination process; not a financial member of the party; no evidence of financial contribution to the party, certificate of birth or declaration of age not attached.

Hadiza Iyoma Ibrahim: No supporting document/credentials, invalid nomination by members of the party and not a financial member of the party.

Yahaya Odidi Audu: Invalid declaration of age and not a financial member of the party.

Sani Lulu Abdullahi: Not a financial member of the party and not registered in his ward.

Patrick Adenu Akpa: Unsigned and invalid nomination form and not a financial member of the party.

Danlami Umar Mohammed: Not a financial member of the party, invalid party membership card and invalid nomination.

Yakubu Mohammed: Not a financial member of the party and invalid nomination.

Babatunde Ayo Kunle Irukera: Invalid declaration of age, spent less than one year in the party and without waiver, academic credentials and supporting documents not attached, not a committed party member and nomination form not duly signed.

Rukkaya Ibrahim: Incomplete nomination form, no Permanent Voter Card, invalid declaration of age and not a committed party member.

Mohammaed Abubakar Audu: Invalid nomination form and not financial member of the party.