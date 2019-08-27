Kogi 2019: Council Secretaries Pledge Support For Bello

Administrative Secretaries in all the 21 local government councils in Kogi have pledged their support for the second term bid of Gov. Yahaya Bello.

The secretaries, on the platform of Association of Local Government Secretaries, told newsmen in Lokoja on Tuesday that their support for the governor was informed by his impeccable performance in the past three and half years.

Joseph Omonaiye, the spokesman of the association, described Bello as the best of all the governors that had governed the state since creation 28 years ago.

“It is on record that before the arrival of Bello, no one sleeps with two eyes closed, but now, his efforts have paid off and people can now go to bed with their two eyes closed.

“He bought over 100 security vehicles because of his love for his people, he took security as his first priority.

” The story of Kogi has changed, gone are the days when the whole appointments in Kogi are focused on one senatorial zone, while other zones are turned to onlookers,” he said.

Omonaiye said that Bello had changed the naratives by ensuring even distribution of appointments, resources and amenities.

He called on all the people to support the re-election bid of Bello to sustain the peace and tranquility currently being enjoyed in nooks and crannies of the state.