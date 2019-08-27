Katsina State Government on Monday announced the recruitment of 1,000 additional healthcare workers as part of efforts to improve healthcare service delivery in the state, Concise News understands.

Governor Aminu Masari made this known in Dutsi during the campaign launch for Maternal, New Born and Child Health Week.

Masari said the measure was aimed at addressing the critical shortage of health workers in government hospitals.

He affirmed that the government had rehabilitated and upgraded some hospitals to enhance healthcare delivery.

He said in the 2019 budget, the government made adequate provision for the rehabilitation and upgrading of one Primary Healthcare Centre per each political ward.

The governor said the campaign was planned for August 26 – 30, across the state.

According to him, the services to be provided during the period included immunization against the child killer diseases, deworming, Vitamin A supplementation, screening for malnutrition, birth registration, HIV testing, and counseling among pregnant women.

Others were child spacing and health education on preventive measures on how to improve people’s health status.

He urged parents to present their children for the vaccination in all part of the state. The governor also urged people to allow their wives to receive the services.

The permanent secretary, State Ministry of Health, Dr. Kabri Mustapha commended the development partners for their continuous support to health-related issues in Kastina State.

Mustapha said the health week was organized with the aim of promoting preventive and curative health in the state.

He also affirmed that the health personnel had been trained and vaccines distributed to all designated centers across the state.

