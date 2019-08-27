It's Official: 12-Man Nigerian Squad For Basketball World Cup Revealed

D’Tigers Head Coach, Alex Nwora has announced his final 12 for the FIBA World Cup in China.

Concise News reports that the list include his son – Jordan Nwora, captain Ike Diogu and Al-Farouq Aminu.

Others are: Stanley Okoye, Joshua Okogie, Udoh Ekpe, Michael Eric, Benjamin Uzoh, Zanna Talib, Vincent Nnamdi, Chimezie Metu and Ike Iroegbu.



The West Africans head into the FIBA World Cup in great form after beating Montenegro 89-86 to win the 2019 Peak International Invitational Tournament in China.

Nigeria is paired alongside Argentina, Korea Republic and Russia in Group B of the World Cup which commences this Saturday – same day the African giants confront Russia.

The Nigerian team is made up of entirely players that are playing in their first World Cup and team captain Diogu says it’s an additional motivation.

Diogu said the chance to be at the World Cup means everything to the members of the squad.

“It means a lot because none of us has played in the World Cup. The one time we had a chance of qualifying was in 2013 and we lost in the Quarter-Finals of the AfroBasket.

“This is the first time for us all and we want to make sure we do something special,” he said.

“We have got a lot of good young players and we are all excited to represent Nigeria in the right way.

“We are preparing very well and we expect to have a successful outing at the World Cup. Individually we know how good we are. We have a good collection of NBA talents and high-level Europe-based talents. We just have to play collectively, as a group, and I guess we should be fine against everybody else.”

The number one ranked team in Africa made its debut at the FIBA Basketball World Cup 1998 in Athens, Greece while their last appearance was in 2006 where the team got eliminated in the Round of 16.