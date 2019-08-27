The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Ibrahim Muhammad, has said that since his appointment, he has been ensuring speedy justice dispensation to rid the institution of corruption.

He said his focus had been on reinventing the processes of the judiciary and to provide speedy administration of justice.

Justice Muhammad made this known on Monday while delivering his remarks at the opening ceremony of the 2019 edition of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Annual General Conference in Lagos.

The CJN noted that the judiciary under his watch will never be subservient to anybody.

He said: “Since my appointment as the chief justice, my focus has been on reinventing our processes, providing speedy and quality administration of justice, strengthening our structures from the supreme court to other courts of records and stamping out corruption from the system.

“For the judiciary, under our watch, I can assure you that, by the grace of God, the future looks bright.

“By the grace of Almighty God, I will tenaciously hold onto that even until that very moment of my last breath on earth.

“Let me sure this assembly, we don’t look at anybody’s face or feelings before making our decisions.

“If there is any deity to be feared, that deity is the Almighty God. We will never be subservient to anybody, no matter how highly placed.”

He also urged lawyers to follow due processes, saying the apex court would not spare “blatant abusers of the court processes.”