Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has lauded the founding fathers of the State for their foresight in the creation of Abia Charter of Equity, Concise News reports

This news medium understands that the new Chapter of Equity has ensured rotation of governorship seats among the three senatorial districts (Abia North, Abia Central, and Abia South) of the state.

Concise learned that the Governor of the state made this commendation in a statewide broadcast to mark the 28th anniversary of the creation of Abia State, on Tuesday morning.

Abia was created during Major-General Ibrahim Babangida (retd) military regime on August 27, 1991.

However, Governor Ikpeazu said the Charter of Equity was a template that has ensured that every part of Abia State was equitably treated in the socio-political evolution of the state.

He said, “I thank God that we have sustained that charter and I will do my best to ensure that the torch of equity in Abia State remains alight.

“Since our assumption of office for a second term on the saddle of leadership in Abia State, we have taken steps to consolidate on the successes we recorded in our first term while ensuring that we finish strongly, our second and last lap.

“I wish to reiterate that our cardinal objective in our second term is the completion of all the projects that we began in our first term while laying solid foundations for sustainable job creation for our teeming youths in Abia State.

“In that regard, we have hit the ground running upon our swearing-in and have taken steps to actualize our objectives.”

Ikpeazu called on the people of Abia to sustain their supports and encouragement to his government as he has redoubled efforts to ensure that democratic dividends were brought to the doorsteps of the people.