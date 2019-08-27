Governor Emeka Ihedioha of Imo State has denied the allegation that one of the 77 suspected fraudsters recently listed by the United States’ Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Chika Odionyenma, sponsored his governorship election.

The governor’s Special Assistant on New Media, Izuchukwu Akwarandu, in a statement on Monday in Owerri said Odionyenma did not sponsor the election of his principal in Imo State.

Akwarandu accused those who were linking Odionyenma’s alleged fraud dealings to the governor as being “mischievous.”

He said the suspect had no case hanging on his neck as at the time the governor appointed him into the committee to oversee his inauguration.

He added that Odionyenma’s alleged fraud case was a personal issue and has nothing to do with the governor or the Imo State Government.

He said Ihedioha attended some programmes organised by Odionyenma because the latter was an indigene, and that the programmes were meant to empower the people of Imo State.