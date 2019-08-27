Ibom Air is recruiting pilots with the company now accepting applications from qualified people, Concise News has learned.

A statement by Ibom Air revealed that the application deadline is on the 30th of August, 2019.

Ibom Air Recruitment Requirements For Pilots

Interested candidates are urged to send in their applications/CVs to recruitment@ibomair.com.

Concise News had reported that a former President of the Senate Bukola Saraki, February 20, commissioned the Ibom Air planes at the Victor Attah International Airport in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

The state-owned airline known as Ibom Air was unveiled after months of planning by the Akwa Ibom state government.

The airline will commence flight operations after the staff training, test run and the regulatory authorities have certified it fit to fly in the Nigerian airspace.

The state government has reportedly disclosed that the airline would operate within Uyo-Lagos-Abuja routes.

The state commissioner for special duties and Aviation Development, Mr Akan Okon, said constant traffic at the Akwa Ibom airport mandated the state government to join the few airlines operating in the state.

“Ibom Air has come to stay. I am happy to tell you that we have completed recruitment with good number of Akwa Ibom children. The Chief Pilot is from Akwa Ibom. Three aircraft are secured and are ready for commencement of operation. It is completely owned and operated by Akwa Ibom State Government and it will provide 400 direct and indirect jobs.”

Also, the government of had said Ibom Air would begin commercial flight operations across Nigeria before May 29, 2019.

Commissioner for Information and Strategy Charles Udoh made this known on Wednesday in Uyo, the state capital.

According to him, roads still under construction, the renovated General Hospital in Oron, Immanuel General Hospital in Eket and Awa Cottage Hospital are also billed for commissioning before May 29.

The commissioner said the projects were evidence of Governor Udom Emmanuel’s commitment to the development of the oil-rich state.