The National Examination Council (NECO) has released the results of the June/July 2019 examination with candidate now able to check theirs, Concise News reports.

NECO announced the results in a statement on Tuesday where it noted that 829,787 candidates representing 71.59 per cent made five credits and above including English language and Mathematics.

According to the examination body, this reflects an increase of 0.11 per cent when compared to the June/July 2019 results.

How To Check NECO June/July 2019 Result

To check your NECO June/July 2019 result, do the following:

1. Select year Examination Type

2. Select year of examination

3. Enter your card PIN number

4. Enter your Examination Number

5. Click on “Check My Result” button

NB: NECO Result Card is N300 only.