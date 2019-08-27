Femi Otedola Calls Out Eazi On Relationship With Daughter

Business mogul, Femi Otedola has called on one of Nigeria’s leading singer Mr Eazi, requesting that he handles his daughter, Temi Otedola, with care.

The billionaire is one of the top celebrities in Nigeria who actively use the social media to communicate with the public.

The philanthropist who recently offered a scholarship to a young girl who sang along to his daughter, DJ Cuppy’s trending song “Gelato” used Instagram page to warn the multi-award winning singer.

This happened after Mr Eazi uploaded a video of himself and his girlfriend who were spotted dancing, after which, he requested to know who did better.

Placing his comment, Femi Otedola wrote, “Mr Eazi, Take it Eazi with my angel,” as he added a laughing smiley.

Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola have been dating for a long time now, and he is no longer a stranger to the Otedola’s, hence, the witty remark from the billionaire.

The singer has been in recent times been in the news for several activities or the other.

He was sometimes reported of mixing two Nigerian soups which included Egusi and Okra soup.

The singer created conversation for his followers on Instagram after he uploaded a video of himself being African about his dish.

On the same day, he announced the release of a new single titled “Doyin” which he featured Simi Ogunleye, the wife of a colleague, Adekunle Gold.

This raw and uncut heartfelt Afro-R&B record was produced by emPawa Africa Affiliated producer, Killertunes, who has been behind loads of mid and uptempo hits.

Simi, through her Instagram page also shared how she got featured in the tune, noting it was born out of jokes.

She recounted how she visited Mr Eazi in Los Angeles, California while he was having a haircut and one thing led to the other which birthed the song.