EPL: Klopp Issues Sabbatical Statement On Liverpool Future

Coach of English Premier League (EPL) club Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp said on Monday he expected to take a break from coaching to recharge his batteries once his term at reigning European champions comes to an end.

Concise News reports that Klopp, who joined Liverpool in 2015 and has a contract till 2022, led the club to the UEFA Champions League title last season.

He also helped the club to finish a close second to Manchester City in the English Premier League (EPL).

“I have absolute energy. But I have one problem. I can’t do ‘a little bit’. I can only do ‘all or nothing’.

“When I decide that I cannot do it any longer, then I will take a break for a year,” he told Germany’s Kicker magazine.

Klopp joined Liverpool after a successful time at Borussia Dortmund where he won two league titles and a German Cup while also reaching the UEFA Champions League final in 2013.

Liverpool, who have not won their domestic league since 1990, are currently top of the table with maximum points from three games, two ahead of title rivals Manchester City.

Victory in the Premier League combined with last season’s UEFA Champions League crown would instantly turn Klopp into the most successful Liverpool coach in decades.

“After that year (break), a decision must then be taken.

“But chances are very high that my energy level will then be there once more and that I can then do the job the way I want to,’’Klopp said.

Klopp is known for his passion and energy on the sidelines while his excitement has landed him in trouble with match officials in the past.

The 52-year-old has also been repeatedly linked with the German national team and Bayern Munich in the past.

Gerrard is the only candidate to replace Klopp as Liverpool manager, says Dudek

In related news, former Liverpool goalkeeper, Jerzy Dudek believes that the Reds are already lining up ex-England international, Steven Gerrard to eventually replace Klopp, and when 2022 comes around, he will be ready to take over on Merseyside.

“He is ideally suited to it because he was a great leader and as a captain, he brilliantly managed our dressing room,” Dudek told the Daily Star.

“But honestly, I would have laughed at you if you told me he wanted to be a manager. Most of the very best players like to take a break after their playing career has ended and return to their family, who have sacrificed a lot during their career.

“But Steven quickly jumped from coaching the kids at Liverpool to becoming manager of Rangers. His development has been rapid because no one expected that and he has exceeded expectations.

“When I was in Liverpool recently, it was no secret that Steven is the man and indeed, only candidate for replacing Klopp when he decides his time at Anfield is over.

“Everyone knows that sooner or later the great captain will return.”

Gerrard has enjoyed a good start to the season with Rangers.