Super Eagles star Leon Balogun is frustrated over his lack of playing time at English Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion, Concise News reports.

The Nigerian has, however, said that despite the development, he is committed to helping the club whenever he is called upon.

He did not play a part in the side’s 2-0 loss to Southampton over the weekend, with manager Graham Potter going for a three-man backline.

According to the player, the situation at the club would not demoralise him, promising to stay focused.

“I’m not happy about not playing as a regular, but then again, it’s about the collective thing and you have to respect the decision of the manager always,” he told Brila FM.

“It’s not always easy, am not going to lie. There are times when am angry but you have to try and stay in that positive mood and am a very optimistic person.

“I have to be patient, unfortunately again, but it’s nothing that will break me.”

