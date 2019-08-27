The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has said he is not scared of going abroad despite threats of attacks on Nigerian politicians by the banned Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Concise News understands.

This online news medium reported that members of the pro-Biafra group had two weeks ago molested a former Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu.

It also vowed to extend the same fate to other politicians in the country once they fly out of Nigeria.

However, Amaechi who is a former Rivers State Governor had said he would be going to Geneva, Switzerland soon.

According to him, if he is attacked, he would resort to self-defence.

”What do you mean by that? Scared of who? I’m going to Geneva, let them come. You know there is something called self-defence? Abegi!” he told Legit.

”I will go to America or an place I have function to attend to. The solution is not in attacking the politicians.”

Attack On Buhari Mere Rumours

Meanwhile, Concise News reported that the presidency has denied stories that members of the banned Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) attacked President Muhammadu Buhari in Japan.

Concise News reports that there have been stories flying around social media that members of the pro-Biafra group harassed Buhari while in Japan.

However, a statement by Buhari’s media aide Femi Adesina, urged Nigerians to regard such stories as fake.

“Nigerians at home & in the Diaspora are urged to disregard concocted stories, backed with spurious visuals, of any protest or harassment of the President & his team,” the statement said.

“It is the stock-in-trade of hate mongers, who do not realize that the rest of Nigerians have left them far behind.

“President Buhari will make his presence at the 7th Tokyo Int’l Conference on African Development (TICAD7) count for Nigeria, and no scare-mongering or sabre-rattling will detract from the outing.”