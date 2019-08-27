Efia Odo Speaks On Threesome With Shatta Wale, Junior US

One of Ghana’s media personality, Efia Odo has reacted to the claim that she had a threesome with singer, Shatta Wale and his friend, Junior US.

Concise News understands that the socialite was paid $2000 for having sex with the two friends.

Speaking in an interview with Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz, the budding actress debunked the rumors that she had sex with Junior and Shatta wale.

Odo said, “It was a live video Shatta and I were doing and it was during the time where Junior US had died and obviously I only got to know Junior US when I got to America the day I met Shatta Wale and I only got to know him through Shatta Wale so it’s like he liked me and so Shatta was making fan- ‘oh boyfriend’ so I said Shatta I beg o don’t come and say anything because the bloggers will pick it up and that’s what the bloggers picked up.

“So Junior liked me and he wanted to get close to me so it was through Shatta that he got close to me but not that close like any sexual thing. He was a cool guy and then from that story is when people started saying that oh yeah I had something to do with Junior which is so false and it’s funny that they had to wait for Junior to die”

Efia Odo, whose real name is Andrea Owusu, was also asked if she is sexually involved with Shatta Wale, she replied, “There’s always a thing with me and a guy when they see me with a guy. Every time I’m with a guy, I’m with a guy, I’m having a thing.

“There’s nothing going on but friendship. It’s pure love like he’s someone that I can be around like I feel comfortable with, I share my ideas, he shares his ideas like we have that authentic relationship. It’s nothing sexual that people are assuming it to be.”