Ebonyi: Gov. Umahi Sacks Information Commissioner

Ebonyi State Governor Dave Umahi has sacked the Commissioner for information and orientation, Ken Uhuo.

This was disclosed in a statement by Kenneth Ugbala, Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

Ugbala said Uhuo was dismissed because he lacked direction in the performance of his official duties.

“The state government wishes to thank Uhuo for services rendered so far as commissioner”, said Ugbala who added that like an employer, to re-evaluate and place Uhuo in another position fit and suitable for him.

“Uhuo is directed to hand over all property of government in his possession to the next officer in rank in the ministry on or before the close of work on Aug. 28,” Ugbala said.

Uhuo is the third member of the state executive council to be penalised since the inauguration of Gov David Umahi for a second term in office on May 29.

The governor’s Special Assistants on Documentation and Project Monitoring (Ebonyi South) Francis Nwaze and Felix Otah were suspended from office.