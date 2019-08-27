COZA's Biodun Fatoyinbo Finally Surrenders To Police

The Senior pastor of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), Biodun Fatoyinbo, has finally surrendered to the Nigerian Police for questioning over rape allegations levelled against him by wife of popular singer, Timi Dakolo – Busola Dakolo.

Concise News learnt that Fatoyinbo’s protocol team was sent out of the Force Criminal Investigation Division (FCID) headquarters in Abuja.

Fatoyinbo is expected to be at the division for a while since Dakolo’s questioning was said to have taken about eight hours.

Recall the Dakolos were billed for an interview with the Police last month. However, inquiries by this online news medium could not ascertain whether the Police invitation was honoured or not.

Timi did not respond to email sent to him. DSP Ibrahim Agu, whose phone number appeared in the Police Invite Letter as well as the Nigeria Police Force Public Relations Officer (PRO), Frank Mba failed to respond to our question on the matter.

The case is one of the most-followed in recent times.

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu, had to order the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), DIG Michael Ogbizi to take over the matter.

Mrs Dakolo revealed her ordeal in a YouTube interview published on June 28 on the channel, YNaija.

She alleged that the preacher raped her in Ilorin, Kwara State when she was 16.

The First Lady of Nigeria, Aisha Buhari, and some public figures have also called for a thorough investigation.

The preacher denied the allegations, saying in an official church statement that he had never raped a woman “even as an unbeliever.”

He threatened a lawsuit against Mrs Dakolo and others he accused of defaming his character.

Pastor Fatoyinbo eventually succumbed to pressure to step aside from the pulpit in the heat of the allegations.

However, he returned to the pulpit early this month.

There, he said most times, when faced with troubles, Christians have the tendency to call everyone except God for help.

He noted that the reason most Christians fail is that they address challenging circumstances on the surface, instead of addressing the root of the matter, which is the enemy, and putting him in his place.

“In wrestling, any method can be used. When faced with challenging circumstances, pray, fast, decree, confess and prophesy God’s victory over your life,” he preached.

“Most contrary situations around you are set up by the enemy to ripple your faith and keep you on a spot.”