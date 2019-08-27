Nigerian Afro-fusion star, Damini Ogulu better known as Burna Boy has reportedly parted ways with his UK girlfriend, Stefflon Don and now dating actress, Princess Shyngle.

According to a report, Burna Boy and Shyngle were seen at an outlet in Lagos.

However, a post on Instablog9ja reads : According to one of our insiders, Burnaboy has fully returned to actress Shyngle, who he started dating in 2018 and never really left, despite his affair with Stef.”

“We also obtained some videos of the singer and the actress catching fun together in Lagos. Also obtain was their recent FaceTime session where they were reminiscing.”

Meanwhile, Burna boy recently assured that he would raise kids with Stefflon Don.

The multiple-award-winning singer made this known in an interview with American radio presenter Ebro Darden on Hot 97 FM.

He said “Being with Stefflon Don is lovely. I don’t know how to explain it. It’s just that I try to now kind of like keep it between us. I don’t want to be putting our thing out there in front of everybody anymore. Like you’d be there and you can see it but I don’t want to put it out there for everyone.”