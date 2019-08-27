President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with Africa’s leading industrialist and businessman, Alhaji Aliko Dangote following the recent loss of some members of his family.

The large extended family lost three persons which are Aliko’s cousin, Madugu Dantata, his uncle, Alhaji Murtala Dantata and a relation Alhaji Sa’idu Fanta.

Concise News understands that the president condoled with Dangote in a statement issued on Monday, August 26, by his senior special assistant on media and publicity, Garba Shehu.

In a message of condolence to Aliko Dangote, the Dantata family and the government and people of Kano State through Boss Mustapha, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Buhari described the losses, which occurred in rapid succession as “Irreparable losses that must be accepted as God-ordained.”

He prayed “Allah to grant peace for the departed souls and the bereaved families the strength to bear the losses”.

