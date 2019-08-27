President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the richest man in Africa Aliko Dangote over the recent loss of some members of his family.

The family lost three persons – Aliko’s cousin, Madugu Dantata; his uncle, Alhaji Murtala Dantata, and a relation Alhaji Sa’idu Fanta.

Concise News understands that the president condoled Dangote in a statement issued on Monday, August 26, by his media aide Garba Shehu.

In a message of condolence to Dangote, the Dantata family and the government and people of Kano State, Buhari said the losses, which occurred in rapid succession was “Irreparable losses that must be accepted as God-ordained.”